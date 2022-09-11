UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister Announces Visit To Germany To Discuss Iranian Nuclear Program

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Announces Visit to Germany to Discuss Iranian Nuclear Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced that he would travel to Germany to coordinate positions on the Iranian nuclear program.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Iran's response regarding a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, contains demands that go beyond the accord. The United Kingdom, France and Germany said on Saturday they were skeptical about Iran's commitment to a successful outcome of nuclear talks.

"This afternoon, I will depart for Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The goal of this visit is coordinating positions on the nuclear issue, and finalizing the details of the strategic, economic, and security cooperation document we are going to sign," Lapid said as quoted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

Lapid also thanked France, Britain and Germany for their firm stance on the issue, adding that Israel provided those countries with intelligence information about Iran's activity at nuclear facilities.

On September 2, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran has sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA.

The JCPOA deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed comprehensive sanctions on Tehran.

In December 2021, JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have held several rounds of talks to revive the deal.

