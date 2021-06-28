UrduPoint.com
Israeli Prime Minister Appeals To Youth To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday pressed the Israeli youth to get the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, saying it essential for free movement during summer.

"Talk to your parents and go get vaccinated so we will have a wonderful summer without lockdowns or restrictions." Bennett wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister further urged the youths to get the vaccine before July 9, which is the deadline to get the first dose before the available stock expires, adding that there is enough for everyone but time is limited.

Israel declared a victory over the coronavirus in early June and scrapped the last COVID-19 restriction that required people to wear masks indoors. However, restrictions were tightened again in parts of the country this week in a bid to halt a flare-up in COVID-19 cases driven by the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.

In the past week, Israel has recorded 1,021 new cases and two related fatalities.

