Israeli Prime Minister Argues Police Hacking Claims May Be Untrue

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett cast doubt on Wednesday on media reports alleging that national police used spyware domestically to hack into phones without authorization.

"The question is open about whether the claims circulated in the media lately are true," he told reporters during a televised press conference.

Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev promised on Monday that a commission of inquiry would investigate whether police used Israeli-made software Pegasus illegally to hack into phones of Israeli officials and public figures.

The bombshell story was first reported by the Calcalist newspaper on Monday. It claimed that the phones of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his son as well as those of journalists and protesters had been accessed without judicial warrants.