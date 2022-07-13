Israeli Prime Minister, Austrian Chancellor Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Lapid and Austrian Chancellor Nehammer signed a document establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries in security, especially cyber and counter-terrorism, health in light of the coronavirus pandemic, tourism, technology, innovation, trade, investment promotion, the struggle against climate change, green tech and digitization," the statement read.

The two leaders met privately and then held an expanded meeting of the negotiating teams. The parties addressed security challenges and regional problems, "especially the Iranian threat," with Lapid raising concerns over the continuation of Iran's nuclear program.

The sides also deliberated on the conflict in Ukraine and its implications for the middle East.

Lapid said that "signing this agreement is an important moment in the great history we have between our peoples." Nehammer, in turn, commended his counterpart for Israel's support for Austria in the European Union and the multilateral arena.