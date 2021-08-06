TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is aware of the situation in the country's north, and plans to hold consultations with Defense Minister Benny Gants and Chief of General Staff Aviv Kochavi in the near future, Bennett's press office said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been informed of what is happening in the north.

In the near future, the prime minister will hold consultations with the defense minister, the chief of general staff and high-ranking representatives of the defense department," the office said in a statement.

Sirens sounded in Northern Israeli earlier on Friday. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that over 10 rockets were launched towards the country from the Lebanese territory, adding that most of them were intercepted. The IDF strikes back in response to rocket launches.