Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Arrives in Bahrain on First Official Visit - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the capital of Bahrain, Manama, on the first official visit by the head of the Israeli government, the Prime Minister's Office said.

At the airport, Bennett was met by a guard of honor, Bahrain's foreign and industry ministers, the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain and other high-ranking officials.

On Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister is scheduled to meet with Bahrain's Crown Prince and King.