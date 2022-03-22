Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Pays First Visit to India From April 3-5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India from April 3-5 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, H.E. Mr. Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, will pay a visit to India on 3-5 April 2022. ...

This visit would take place on the occasion of the commemoration of 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel and 75 years of India's independence," the statement said.

The statement went on to say that Bennett's visit is expected to enhance the bilateral cooperation "in diverse areas, including in agriculture, water, trade, education and science and technology."

Modi invited Bennett to visit India on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) that took place in Glasgow last October.