Israeli Prime Minister Calls First Meeting With Egyptian President 'Very Good'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in Sharm El-Sheikh on his first visit to Egypt, considers the talks he held with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to have been important and good, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release on Monday.

"I have just finished a first visit with the President of Egypt. The meeting was very important and very good. During the meeting, first and foremost, we created a foundation for deep ties in the future. We discussed a series of issues in the diplomatic, security and economic spheres, as well as ways to deepen ties and strengthen the interests of our countries," Bennett said as cited in the press release.

The Israeli prime minister also emphasized the significant role of Egypt in "maintaining the security stability in the Gaza Strip and in finding a solution to the issue of the captives and missing," and expressed willingness to further strengthen ties between their countries, according to the press release.

The Egyptian president received the Israeli prime minister 10 days after hosting talks with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

The last meeting between an Egyptian leader and an Israeli prime minister was in January of 2011, when Hosni Mubarak received Benjamin Netanyahu. In May, Egypt took part in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, when heavy fighting broke out on the disputed territory.

