UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Prime Minister Calls On Opposition Leader To Meet, Form Unity Gov't Coalition

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:05 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Calls on Opposition Leader to Meet, Form Unity Gov't Coalition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Thursday on Benny Gantz, the leader of the main opposition Blue and White party, to meet in an effort to establish a wide unity government as no party won a majority in recent general elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Thursday on Benny Gantz, the leader of the main opposition Blue and White party, to meet in an effort to establish a wide unity government as no party won a majority in recent general elections.

On Tuesday, Israel held a general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. According to official election results released on Wednesday after 98 percent of the vote was counted, the Blue and White alliance has secured 32 seats, while Netanyahu's party Likud won 31. A total of 61 seats is needed to secure a parliamentary majority.

"We have no choice but to form a broad unity government, as broad as possible, that is made up of all the elements that care for the State of Israel," Netanyahu said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post news outlet, calling on Gantz to meet to the prime minister as soon as possible.

Netanyahu said that his previous call to form a right-wing religious government coalition would not be possible given the preliminary election results, and was willing to cooperate with opposition in the creation of a unity government.

Gantz called for a unity government on Wednesday. However, he said he would not sit in a government with Netanyahu, while the prime minister faced corruption charges, for which a pre-indictment hearing is set for October 2-3.

The final results of the election will be presented to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on September 25. The president will meet with the leaders of the parties elected to parliament to discuss the nominee for the office of prime minister. After the nominee is chosen, he will have 42 days to form a viable coalition.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Corruption Prime Minister Israel Parliament Vote Jerusalem Alliance September October Post All Government Unity Foods Limited Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Medals To Outstan ..

14 seconds ago

Eleven held during search operation in Multan

2 minutes ago

Self-Proclaimed Luhansk Republic in East Ukraine B ..

2 minutes ago

New Aussie law aims to help save Great Barrier Ree ..

2 minutes ago

Solution to all problems- illiteracy, unemployment ..

2 minutes ago

Residents continue to suffer as valley remains und ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.