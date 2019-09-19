Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Thursday on Benny Gantz, the leader of the main opposition Blue and White party, to meet in an effort to establish a wide unity government as no party won a majority in recent general elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Thursday on Benny Gantz, the leader of the main opposition Blue and White party, to meet in an effort to establish a wide unity government as no party won a majority in recent general elections.

On Tuesday, Israel held a general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. According to official election results released on Wednesday after 98 percent of the vote was counted, the Blue and White alliance has secured 32 seats, while Netanyahu's party Likud won 31. A total of 61 seats is needed to secure a parliamentary majority.

"We have no choice but to form a broad unity government, as broad as possible, that is made up of all the elements that care for the State of Israel," Netanyahu said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post news outlet, calling on Gantz to meet to the prime minister as soon as possible.

Netanyahu said that his previous call to form a right-wing religious government coalition would not be possible given the preliminary election results, and was willing to cooperate with opposition in the creation of a unity government.

Gantz called for a unity government on Wednesday. However, he said he would not sit in a government with Netanyahu, while the prime minister faced corruption charges, for which a pre-indictment hearing is set for October 2-3.

The final results of the election will be presented to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on September 25. The president will meet with the leaders of the parties elected to parliament to discuss the nominee for the office of prime minister. After the nominee is chosen, he will have 42 days to form a viable coalition.