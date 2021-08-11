Israeli Prime Minister, CIA Chief Discuss Iran, Bilateral Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett exchanged views with Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) director William Burns on a slew of issues, including situation in the middle East, Iran, and ways to enhance cooperation, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

The visit took place against the background of wide-ranging allegations by the West and Israel about Tehran's involvement in a drone attack on Japanese-owned and Israeli-managed tanker Mercer Street in the Gulf of Oman on July 29.

The incident resulted in the deaths of two crew members of British and Romanian nationalities. Iran has denied involvement.

"The two discussed tightening intelligence and security cooperation between Israel and the US, the situation in the Middle East, especially Iran, and possibilities for expanding and deepening regional cooperation," Bennett's office tweeted.

Burns is also expected to meet with David Barnea, the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, as well as other defense officials.