UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister, CIA Chief Discuss Iran, Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Israeli Prime Minister, CIA Chief Discuss Iran, Bilateral Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett exchanged views with Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) director William Burns on a slew of issues, including situation in the middle East, Iran, and ways to enhance cooperation, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

The visit took place against the background of wide-ranging allegations by the West and Israel about Tehran's involvement in a drone attack on Japanese-owned and Israeli-managed tanker Mercer Street in the Gulf of Oman on July 29.

The incident resulted in the deaths of two crew members of British and Romanian nationalities. Iran has denied involvement.

"The two discussed tightening intelligence and security cooperation between Israel and the US, the situation in the Middle East, especially Iran, and possibilities for expanding and deepening regional cooperation," Bennett's office tweeted.

Burns is also expected to meet with David Barnea, the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, as well as other defense officials.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Prime Minister Israel Iran CIA Oman Visit Tehran David Middle East July

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to e ..

Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to explore new business opportunit ..

14 minutes ago
 One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Tal ..

One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Taliban in Afghanistan's East - A ..

15 minutes ago
 Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

15 minutes ago
 DC visits procession routes

DC visits procession routes

16 minutes ago
 RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Effici ..

RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Efficient in World a Year After Regi ..

16 minutes ago
 Lionel Messi 'dreaming of Champions League win' wi ..

Lionel Messi 'dreaming of Champions League win' with PSG

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.