Israeli Prime Minister Commits To Never Let Tragedy Like Holocaust Repeat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Israel is capable of defending itself against any enemy and will never allow a tragedy like the Holocaust to happen again, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Israel is capable of defending itself against any enemy and will never allow a tragedy like the Holocaust to happen again, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

"Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and exactly 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. We in Israel mark this event by honoring the sacred memory of those who perished at the hands of a murderous Nazi regime. And we vow that this will never, ever, happen again to our people," Netanyahu said in a statement published by his office.

The prime minister emphasized that Israel would be able to protect itself since now "the Jewish people have the State of Israel," which is powerful enough to prevent anyone from inflicting the "pain, suffering and devastating loss" that the Jewish people experienced during the Holocaust.

"We will not cower in fear nor will we allow the threats of these tyrants to intimidate us. For this enemy knows that at the end of the day, if needed, we can and will defend ourselves, and we will not allow our enemies to possess an ability to carry out its murderous agenda," Netanyahu noted.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is celebrated on January 27, the date of the 1945 liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by Soviet troops.

