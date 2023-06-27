Open Menu

Israeli Prime Minister Confirms Planned Visit To China In July - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Confirms Planned Visit to China in July - Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the reports about his plans to visit China in July during a meeting with a US congressional delegation in Jerusalem, his office said on Tuesday.

"... Netanyahu, today (Tuesday, 27 June 2023), at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with members of the US House of Representatives and informed them that he has been invited to visit China. The projected visit will be Prime Minister Netanyahu's fourth visit to China; the American administration was updated one month ago," the office said in a statement.

Netanyahu also told the delegation that the security and intelligence cooperation between Israel and the United States is at an all-time high, and emphasized that the US would always be Israel's most important and irreplaceable ally, the statement read.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that Netanyahu was planning to visit China in July to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials. A diplomatic source told the newspaper that Netanyahu would represent the interests of his country during his visit to China, the exact date of which is yet to be announced. The newspaper also assumed that Israel would try to improve its relations with Saudi Arabia with the help of China, as Beijing recently brokered the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

US President Joe Biden said in late March that he did not plan to receive Netanyahu in Washington in the near future. Disagreements between the two leaders were caused by massive protests against judicial reform in Israel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran China Washington Visit Beijing Jerusalem United States Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira March June July Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN ..

US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN-Backed Tribunal on Russia - S ..

34 seconds ago
 Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on ..

Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on Terror in Call With Palestinia ..

5 minutes ago
 AGP submits details of 102 arrested accused in SC

AGP submits details of 102 arrested accused in SC

36 seconds ago
 Four persons injured in clash between two groups

Four persons injured in clash between two groups

2 minutes ago
 Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

2 minutes ago
 District and session judge ordered to release pris ..

District and session judge ordered to release prisoners involved in minor crimes ..

2 minutes ago
ECB's Enria Pushes EU Banks to Speed Up Exit From ..

ECB's Enria Pushes EU Banks to Speed Up Exit From Russia

5 minutes ago
 Ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy Launches US Senate Bid in ..

Ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy Launches US Senate Bid in 2024 Election Key to Chamber's ..

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) trainin ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) training course concludes

2 minutes ago
 MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineerin ..

MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineering Programmes

13 minutes ago
 Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Develop ..

Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Development of Relations With New Zea ..

25 minutes ago
 Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Co ..

Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Court Postponed to July 6 - Repo ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World