Israeli Prime Minister Confirms Planned Visit to China in July - Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the reports about his plans to visit China in July during a meeting with a US congressional delegation in Jerusalem, his office said on Tuesday.

"... Netanyahu, today (Tuesday, 27 June 2023), at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with members of the US House of Representatives and informed them that he has been invited to visit China. The projected visit will be Prime Minister Netanyahu's fourth visit to China; the American administration was updated one month ago," the office said in a statement.

Netanyahu also told the delegation that the security and intelligence cooperation between Israel and the United States is at an all-time high, and emphasized that the US would always be Israel's most important and irreplaceable ally, the statement read.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that Netanyahu was planning to visit China in July to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials. A diplomatic source told the newspaper that Netanyahu would represent the interests of his country during his visit to China, the exact date of which is yet to be announced. The newspaper also assumed that Israel would try to improve its relations with Saudi Arabia with the help of China, as Beijing recently brokered the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

US President Joe Biden said in late March that he did not plan to receive Netanyahu in Washington in the near future. Disagreements between the two leaders were caused by massive protests against judicial reform in Israel.