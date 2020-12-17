UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Prime Minister Congratulates Bahrain On 49th National Day In Wake Of Normalization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:03 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Congratulates Bahrain on 49th National Day in Wake of Normalization

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated Bahrain on its 49th national day, marking another step in the establishment of conventional ties with the Gulf Arab kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated Bahrain on its 49th national day, marking another step in the establishment of conventional ties with the Gulf Arab kingdom.

"I congratulate Bahrain on its 49th national day. Happy Holiday! I have no doubt that your 50th year will be one of growth and prosperity, and that the ties between our countries will lead to a better future for all the peoples of our region," a tweet on the Israeli prime minister's official account read.

Earlier in the year, Bahrain announced it was joining its Gulf neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, in establishing diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. Under the auspices of the US, the three countries signed the Abraham Accord to exchange embassies and begin building economic ties. Sudan and Morocco have also recently engaged in normalizing ties with Israel.

Previously, Egypt established diplomatic ties with Israel in 1979 and Jordan followed suit in 1994.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Israel Egypt Lead Bahrain Sudan United Arab Emirates Morocco Jew All Arab

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

21 minutes ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

51 minutes ago

Two killed in firing incident

33 minutes ago

112 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in ..

33 minutes ago

109 Kanal state land worth Rs 15m retrieved

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.