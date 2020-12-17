Israeli Prime Minister Congratulates Bahrain on 49th National Day in Wake of Normalization

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated Bahrain on its 49th national day, marking another step in the establishment of conventional ties with the Gulf Arab kingdom.

"I congratulate Bahrain on its 49th national day. Happy Holiday! I have no doubt that your 50th year will be one of growth and prosperity, and that the ties between our countries will lead to a better future for all the peoples of our region," a tweet on the Israeli prime minister's official account read.

Earlier in the year, Bahrain announced it was joining its Gulf neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, in establishing diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. Under the auspices of the US, the three countries signed the Abraham Accord to exchange embassies and begin building economic ties. Sudan and Morocco have also recently engaged in normalizing ties with Israel.

Previously, Egypt established diplomatic ties with Israel in 1979 and Jordan followed suit in 1994.