Israeli Prime Minister Declines To Comment On His Rumored Saudi Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Declines to Comment on His Rumored Saudi Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to comment on his rumored secret visit to Saudi Arabia and meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to comment on his rumored secret visit to Saudi Arabia and meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had paid a secret visit to Saudi Arabia's Neom city and met there with the crown prince and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Mossad intelligence agency chief was also reportedly present at the talks. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has denied that the Crown prince had any meeting with Israeli officials.

"For years, I have not commented on such things and I am not going to start now. For many years, I have spared no effort to strengthen Israel and expand the circle of peace," Netanyahu said at a meeting of the Likud party's parliamentary group.

The rumors about Israeli-Saudi contacts emerge as the US President Donald Trump administration actively pushes for normalization between the Jewish state and Arab nations. In September, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed US-brokered landmark peace agreements with Israel. Sudan has since also announced its intent to follow suit.

