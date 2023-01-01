UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister, Egyptian President Discuss Bilateral Relations Development - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi expressed their desire to facilitate the development of relations between the two countries during a phone conversation on Sunday, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

"The two leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations between Egypt and Israel in all fields, and followed up on recent developments in both the international and the regional arenas. The two leaders stressed the importance of promoting peace, stability and security for the sake of both peoples and for all peoples in the middle East," the office said in a statement.

In addition, the Israeli prime minister received congratulations from the Egyptian president on forming his new government.

The Israeli parliament swore in Netanyahu as prime minister on Thursday. This is Netanyahu's sixth term in office after he was ousted from power in June last year, ending the 12-year run as prime minister. Netanyahu's return to office became possible after his right-wing bloc won 64 seats in the November elections, the fifth such vote in less than four years.

