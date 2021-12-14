(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett congratulated Olaf Scholz by phone on assuming the office of the German chancellor and discussed with him Iran's nuclear program, as well as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Bennett thanked Chancellor Scholz for his commitment to the State of Israel and its security. In this context, they also discussed the importance of the effort to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor also discussed how the coronavirus is being dealt with in their countries, especially the vaccination efforts," the office said in a statement.

The leaders also stressed the need to strengthen relations between the two countries and agreed to continue the fruitful cooperation in economic, diplomatic and security areas, the office said.

According to the statement, Bennett invited Scholz to visit Israel. The leaders also agreed to maintain constant and direct contact, the office said.