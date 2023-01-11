Israeli Prime Minister Holds Talks With Indian, Dutch Counterparts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, Netanyahu's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, Netanyahu's office said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday, 11 January 2023), spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conversation between the two leaders was warm and good. Indian Prime Minister Modi congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on forming the 37th government and emphasized the importance of continued bilateral cooperation," the statement read.

Modi and Netanyahu agreed to hold a personal meeting in the near future, according to the statement.

"Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte; the conversation was good and friendly," the Israeli prime minister's office added.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of convening the joint dialogue committee between Israel and the Netherlands (G2G) to enhance cooperation in different fields, the statement read.