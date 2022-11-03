Israeli Prime Minister Lapid Congratulates Netanyahu on Election Victory

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him on his victory in the elections, instructing him to prepare for the transfer of power, the office of the head of government said

"Prime Minister Yair Lapid called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. The Prime Minister congratulated Netanyahu on his electoral victory and instructed all departments of his ministry to prepare an orderly transfer of power," the statement says.

"The State of Israel is above all political considerations. I wish Netanyahu success in the name of the people of Israel and the State of Israel," Lapid's office quoted Lapid as saying.

On Tuesday, Israel held its fifth early parliamentary election in three years. The Likud party headed by ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won most of the votes, and the right-religious coalition that may be formed will rely on a confident parliamentary majority in 65 votes in the 120-seat Knesset. The bloc of his opponents, headed by the current prime minister, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, has 45 votes, and another 10 votes were claimed by the Arab parties.