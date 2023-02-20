UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister Links Possible Normalization With Riyadh To Iran Deterrence

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Links Possible Normalization With Riyadh to Iran Deterrence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia would "launch a historic change in Israel's position in the Middle East," while linking this goal to deterring Iran's nuclear program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia would "launch a historic change in Israel's position in the Middle East," while linking this goal to deterring Iran's nuclear program.

"This (normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel) is a goal that we are working on in parallel with the goal of stopping Iran, the two are intertwined," Netanyahu said at the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The Israeli prime minister stated that "the Arab world recognizes the primacy of the Iranian threat," which had moved many Arab countries closer to Israel.

Netanyahu also noted that a possible peace with Saudi Arabia would open economic possibilities for Israel and the whole region,� the Jerusalem Post reported.

The new Israeli government has intensified talks with Saudi Arabia on strengthening military and intelligence links because of a threat allegedly posed by Iran, media reported last week, adding that the negotiations were being supported by the United States.

The improvement of the relations between the US's important ally Israel and Saudi Arabia might indicate a significant change of policy in the region, but at the same time, a complete shift might be inhibited by Riyadh's stance on Palestine, media reported.

The developments come amid the process of normalization of the relations between Israel and Arab states launched in 2020 by the US. As a result of these efforts, in September 2020, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a set of documents dubbed the Abraham Peace Accords, and were joined by Morocco in December that year. In January 2021, Sudan also signed the declarative section of the Accords, but did not sign the relevant document with Israel, unlike other states, due to disagreements between the Sudanese military and civilian leadership over the issue.

The Abraham Peace Accords entailed the resumption of embassy operations, the establishment of direct flights and the lifting of bans on tourist trips and official visits between Israel and the three Arab countries.

