Israeli Prime Minister Meets King of Jordan in New York

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with King Abdullah II of Jordan in New York on Tuesday to discuss topical issues of both regional and bilateral agendas, the prime minister's office said.

Lapid arrived in the United States earlier in the day to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with King Abdullah II of Jordan as part of his diplomatic visit to New York. This meeting is another expression of the strengthening of relations between Israel and Jordan, and the ongoing strengthening of personal relations between the prime minister and the Jordanian king," a statement read.

The parties discussed the situation in the region, the fight against terrorism in the light of upcoming Jewish holidays, and a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, including the development of economic cooperation.

Lapid will address the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 22. On the sidelines of the event, he is also scheduled to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In addition, the Israeli leader plans to hold talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.