MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman to discuss regional issues and economic relations between the two countries, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

"The two leaders discussed regional issues, especially strategic, security and economic cooperation between Israel and Jordan, which contributes to regional stability," the office tweeted, adding that both Netanyahu and King Abdullah II praised the "long-standing friendship" between the two countries.

The leaders of Israel and Jordan met as tensions between the two states flared up over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem where Al-Aqsa Mosque � one of Islam's most revered sites � is located. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the site earlier in the month, sparking condemnation from many in the Muslim world, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Later in January, the Jordanian ambassador to Israel was stopped by the police at the mosque compound before being allowed to enter it. Following the incident, the Israeli envoy in Amman was summoned by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, a member of Netanyahu's office said in early January that the prime minister is committed to protecting the status quo of the Temple Mount. Under such arrangement, the site will remain open to visitors, though only Muslims can pray there. The Temple Mount is revered as a holy site by all those professing the Abrahamic faiths.