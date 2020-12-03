UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Congratulates UAE On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:23 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Congratulates UAE on National Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the country's people on the 49th National Day, wishing bilateral cooperation to become more powerful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the country's people on the 49th National Day, wishing bilateral cooperation to become more powerful.

"I want to wish His Highness, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and all the citizens of the United Arab Emirates, our new friends, a very joyous National Day. Since the signing of the historic peace treaty between us, Israel-UAE relations have been moving ahead rapidly, quicker than we anticipated�in fact, at breakneck speed," Netanyahu said, as cited by his office.

The prime minister added that Israel and Abu Dhabi now have cooperation ties in a large number of fields, including science, technology, commerce, healthcare, education, transportation and tourism, which bring tangible results for both nations.

"May our new partnership be an example to all nations of the Middle East. Together we are building a better future for our two countries, for the region and for the world. Happy National Day. May God bless all of you," Netanyahu added.

On December 2, the United Arab Emirates commemorates the 49th anniversary since the country's foundation in 1971 when the six Gulf emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah formed a federation. The seventh, Ras al Khaimah, joined the union early the following year, thereby concluding the formation of the country as the world knows it today.

On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed a US-brokered peace agreement, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries, which had been earlier marred by the Arab-Israeli confrontation triggered by the Palestine issue.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Israel Palestine Education UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Sharjah United Arab Emirates Middle East May September December Commerce God All Agreement Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

21 minutes ago

Sikhs hold big rally outside Indian consulate in N ..

21 minutes ago

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Vawda

21 minutes ago

China's Aviation Administration Suspends Flights o ..

21 minutes ago

FM calls Nigerian counterpart, offers condolences ..

21 minutes ago

Iraq Hopes Next US Administration to Change Approa ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.