Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Demands Live Broadcast of His Indictment Hearings

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the attorney general on Thursday to broadcast his corruption hearings live.

Next week, Netanyahu is set to face Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who will make a decision on whether the Israeli prime minister will be indicted on bribery and fraud charges.

"Only a complete and live broadcast will give transparency and justice regarding the leak against me," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over claims he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit one of Israel's major newspapers, and supported looser regulation of telecommunication company Bezeq in return for positive coverage.

On Wednesday, he received a mandate from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to form a new government after he failed to secure a clear election victory.