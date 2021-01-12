Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday extended his condolences over the death of billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, calling him "an incredible champion of the Jewish people."

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday extended his condolences over the death of billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, calling him "an incredible champion of the Jewish people."

Earlier in the day, the casino magnate's company Las Vegas Sands Corporation said that its founder died at the age of 87 last night from complications related to treatment for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"Sara and I are heartbroken by the passing of Sheldon Adelson.

He was a wonderful friend to us personally and an incredible champion of the Jewish people, the Jewish state and the alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Adelson was known as a prominent supporter of conservative politicians in both Israel and the US, and was a leading donor to the Republican party. In 2017, he made the largest-ever single contribution to a US presidential inauguration with a $5 million check to help fund President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony.