UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Expresses Condolences Over US Billionaire Adelson's Death

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:27 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Expresses Condolences Over US Billionaire Adelson's Death

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday extended his condolences over the death of billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, calling him "an incredible champion of the Jewish people."

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday extended his condolences over the death of billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, calling him "an incredible champion of the Jewish people."

Earlier in the day, the casino magnate's company Las Vegas Sands Corporation said that its founder died at the age of 87 last night from complications related to treatment for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"Sara and I are heartbroken by the passing of Sheldon Adelson.

He was a wonderful friend to us personally and an incredible champion of the Jewish people, the Jewish state and the alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Adelson was known as a prominent supporter of conservative politicians in both Israel and the US, and was a leading donor to the Republican party. In 2017, he made the largest-ever single contribution to a US presidential inauguration with a $5 million check to help fund President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Twitter Company Trump Died Las Vegas Alliance 2017 Jew From Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed calls ERC delegation in Malaysia

13 minutes ago

Two weighing bridges sealed

23 seconds ago

Romania to Extend Coronavirus-Related Curfew for 3 ..

25 seconds ago

Damage From Storm Filomena in Madrid Estimated at ..

26 seconds ago

CM directs timely reconstruction of Hindu temple: ..

29 seconds ago

PCMEA demands relief in sea, air freight to boost ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.