Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu May Visit Kiev, Chisinau - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 07:20 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to visit Kiev and Chisinau, Moldovan Telegram channels reported on Wednesday, citing Israeli media.

According to the report, Netanyahu received an invitation from Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The exact date of the visit is unknown, but the trip to Kiev will be via Moldova, the Moldavskaya Politika Telegram channel reported, posting a fragment of an Israeli media video broadcast.

The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly discussed with the Israeli leadership the possibility of extradition of opposition politician Ilan Shor.

In April, Sandu announced that judges of the Appeals Chamber sentenced Shor to 15 years in prison in the case of withdrawing $1 billion from the country's banks, his assets would be confiscated.

Shor called the decision "illegitimate", and did not intend to obey it. The Israeli side said that after the final verdict is passed on the accused, they will decide whether Shor will be deported to his homeland or serve his sentence in Israel.

