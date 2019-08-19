Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Hold Talks With Zelenskyy on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss an agreement on pensions, a free trade area, and sign a number of bilateral ocuments after the talks.

Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister to visit the eastern European country in 20 years. The trip is taking place about a month before the Israeli elections, in which Netanyahu seeks the support of a large community of immigrants from the former Soviet Union.