Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Meet With Macron in Paris on February 2 - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday, February 2, to discuss the Iranian nuclear program and the promotion of the Abraham Peace Accords aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries, the prime minister's office said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart ... on a diplomatic visit to Paris where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace; this is in continuation of their conversation this past Sunday evening. The two leaders will discuss diplomatic issues, especially the international effort to stop the Iranian nuclear program and ways to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords," a statement read.

During his visit to France, the Israeli prime minister is also scheduled to meet with leading French businessmen and representatives of the local Jewish community, the Israeli prime minister's office added.

Netanyahu's trip will take place amid a new escalation of relations between Israel and Iran after an explosion occurred at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry in the central city of Isfahan on Saturday night. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were registered. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran. No one has claimed responsibility for the strike so far, but Iran has accused Israel of being behind the attack.