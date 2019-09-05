UrduPoint.com
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu To Visit Russia Soon - Kremlin Aide

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:52 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon pay a visit to Russia, he is most likely to come to the resort city of Sochi, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday

"Yes, Israeli prime minister will pay a working visit.

It seems that this will not be a visit to Moscow. He is most likely to visit Sochi," Ushakov told reporters, when asked about preparations for the visit.

When asked about the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Netanyahu holding talks in September, Ushakov said they would meet "quite soon."

