Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu To Welcome First Flight From Dubai To Tel Aviv

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:29 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday will attend a welcoming ceremony for the first commercial flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv in the Ben-Gurion International Airport, his spokesman Ofir Gendelman said

"PM Netanyahu will attend this morning the welcoming ceremony for the first @flydubai commercial flight that will arrive at Ben-Gurion International Airport," Gendelman tweeted.

He went on to welcome Emirati tourists in Israel.

Low-cost carrier flydubai earlier this month said it would begin a twice-daily flight between the two hubs on the back of the normalization in ties between the two countries.

Israeli flag carrier El Al is set to begin flights between the two countries next month while its Emirati equivalent, Etihad, has filed paperwork for flights in the first quarter of next year.

On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed a historic US-brokered peace agreement along with Bahrain, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries.

