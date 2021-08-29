UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister Not To Make Concerns Over Iran Nuclear Deal Public - Reports

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:30 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Not to Make Concerns Over Iran Nuclear Deal Public - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett does not plan to publicly campaign against the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and expects relations with US President Joe Biden to achieve better results, Axios reports citing two sources.

"Prime Minister Bennett told the president that regardless of policy differences he wants to work according to rules of honesty and decency," a senior Israeli official who attended the Friday meeting between Biden and Bennett at the White House said, as quoted by Axios on Saturday.

Two US sources told Axios that Bennett said on Friday that he believed dialogue between the United States and Israel would achieve better results, although he was still against a US return to the Iran nuclear deal.

"This is how I want us to work. If you have an issue with something we do call us and don't go to the press," Bennett told Blinken, as quoted by Axios, according to Israeli officials.

Barbara Leaf, one of Biden's top middle East advisers, said in a conference call with representatives of Jewish organizations on Friday that the US-Israeli relationship was off to a good start and that Biden also wants "drama free" communication, two people who were on the call told Axios on Saturday.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

Biden said on Friday after talks with Bennett that the United States was prepared to use other measures to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons if diplomacy fails.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Israel Iran Russia China Nuclear White House France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States Middle East 2015 2018 Jew From Top

Recent Stories

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo ..

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

3 hours ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

3 hours ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

3 hours ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

3 hours ago
 Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.