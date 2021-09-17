UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister Notes Significance Of Abraham Accords With UAE, Bahrain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Notes Significance of Abraham Accords With UAE, Bahrain

The signing of the Abraham Accords has opened a "groundbreaking chapter in the history of peace in the Middle East," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The signing of the Abraham Accords has opened a "groundbreaking chapter in the history of peace in the middle East," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries.

"A year since the Abraham Accords - a new groundbreaking chapter in the history of peace in the Middle East," the Israeli prime minister said, as quoted by his office on Twitter.

The prime minister also noted that Israel would work on further improving relations with the UAE and Bahrain.

"The State of Israel will continue to develop, deepen and expand the relations between the countries and work to develop ties with other countries in the region," he said.

In September 2020, after a series of contacts with Israel at different levels, two Gulf countries the UAE and Bahrain with the mediation of the United States, signed agreements with the Jewish state on a full normalization of relations. Embassies were opened. Direct flight was established between the countries, visits by members of the governments were initiated, and tourist trips were arranged.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Twitter UAE Bahrain United States Middle East September 2020 Jew Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

28 minutes ago
 Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports De ..

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Tra ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

2 hours ago
 Austria hears first lawsuit over ski resort Covid ..

Austria hears first lawsuit over ski resort Covid outbreak

3 minutes ago
 Int'l Federation of Journalists Slams Taliban Supp ..

Int'l Federation of Journalists Slams Taliban Suppression of Media Freedom in Af ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Le ..

UN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Leaders From Entering General As ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.