Israeli Prime Minister Notes Significance of Abraham Accords With UAE, Bahrain

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The signing of the Abraham Accords has opened a "groundbreaking chapter in the history of peace in the middle East," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries.

"A year since the Abraham Accords - a new groundbreaking chapter in the history of peace in the Middle East," the Israeli prime minister said, as quoted by his office on Twitter.

The prime minister also noted that Israel would work on further improving relations with the UAE and Bahrain.

"The State of Israel will continue to develop, deepen and expand the relations between the countries and work to develop ties with other countries in the region," he said.

In September 2020, after a series of contacts with Israel at different levels, two Gulf countries the UAE and Bahrain with the mediation of the United States, signed agreements with the Jewish state on a full normalization of relations. Embassies were opened. Direct flight was established between the countries, visits by members of the governments were initiated, and tourist trips were arranged.