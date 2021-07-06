UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Prime Minister Orders 2 Major Post-Vaccination Studies

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Orders 2 Major Post-Vaccination Studies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday chaired a meeting with security and health officials, tasking the health ministry with conducting two major studies that should assist the country in making informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccines.

The meeting was attended by the chief of the National Security Council, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, and a number of top health officials.

"Prime Minister Bennett and Health Minister Horowitz decided that the Health Ministry would advance two medical studies that will provide vital information for the decision-making about the vaccines," the prime minister's office said.

One study will be conducted with COVID-19 patients who have been vaccinated to assess the efficacy of a vaccine and the rate at which it wears off over time among those from various age groups and with various pre-existing conditions.

They also agreed to evaluate cellular immunity among vaccinated persons over time through serological tests.

Israel started its vaccination drive on December 20 and has since vaccinated about 57% of the population. More than 5 million Israelis have been fully vaccinated. Earlier in the day, scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem told Sputnik that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 60-80% effective against the new highly-infectious Delta variant, down from 90% efficacy against the Alpha strain.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Immunity Jerusalem December From Top Million

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

2 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

15 minutes ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

15 minutes ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

15 minutes ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

20 minutes ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.