Israeli Prime Minister Orders Review Of Options For Imposing Restrictions On Unvaccinated

Israeli Prime Minister Orders Review of Options for Imposing Restrictions on Unvaccinated

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday that Naftali Bennett has ordered an expert assessment of the possibility of imposing restrictions on those not vaccinated against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday that Naftali Bennett has ordered an expert assessment of the possibility of imposing restrictions on those not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz held a situation assessment meeting earlier on Thursday, focusing specifically on the Omicron strain.

"Prime Minister Bennett directed the professional echelons to evaluate the possibility of imposing restrictions on those who are not vaccinated," the office said in a Facebook post.

Travel restrictions will also be discussed at an additional meeting later today, according to the statement.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Israel began in December 2020. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are authorized for the use. At the moment, over 62% of the Israeli population is fully vaccinated and 44% has received a booster dose. In June, Israel began vaccinating adolescents aged 12-15.

