Israeli Prime Minister, Pentagon Chief Discuss Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Hezbollah Movement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he had discussed Iran, Syria, Lebanon and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper during the two officials' visits to London

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he had discussed Iran Lebanon and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper during the two officials' visits to London

"I had an important meeting with US Sec. of Defense @EsperDoD. We discussed the entire region from Iran, to Syria, Lebanon, Hezbollah and the various challenges & attacks against us, actions we took to thwart them, coordination we are called upon to make especially regarding Syria," Netanyahu, who also serves as the country's interim defense minister, said on Twitter.

The alliance between the United States and Israel has never been stronger, the prime minister added.

"This finds expression in many concrete things and in cooperation in every field related to the security of Israel," he said.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon flared up in late August following an Israeli drone strike on a media office belonging to the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement near Beirut and attack on Palestinian militant positions in eastern Lebanon. On Sunday, Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border in an anti-Hezbollah operation, triggering forest fires. In response, several anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon, targeting facilities in northern Israel, and prompting the Israeli military to fire some 100 projectiles on its neighbor's southern settlements.