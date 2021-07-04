UrduPoint.com
Israeli Prime Minister Pledges 'Sharp Response' To Incendiary Balloons From Gaza Strip

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Pledges 'Sharp Response' to Incendiary Balloons From Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Israel is interested in peace with Palestine, but will strongly respond to any further attempts to launch incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Israeli military said that it struck a missile launcher and a weapon production workshop, which belong to Hamas, in the Gaza Strip in response to the launch of air balloons with incendiary devices to Israel.

"Last night, the [Israel Defense Forces] IDF attacked in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons. I reiterate: Things have changed. Israel is interested in quiet and we have no interest in harming the residents of Gaza; however, violence, balloons, marches and harassment will be met with a sharp response," Bennett said before the weekly government meeting.

Israel continues to work toward a solution that will provide an opportunity to supply humanitarian aid to Gaza "without suitcases full of Dollars," the prime minister added.

Clashes in East Jerusalem in early May led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. The sides exchanged thousands of rockets throughout the 11 days of conflict before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was concluded on May 20.

