Israeli Prime Minister Praises US President's Decision To Tighten Sanctions Against Iran
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:46 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday praised US President Donald Trump's announcement to tighten US sanctions against Iran, stressing that it is the most appropriate time
Earlier in the day, Trump announced new sanctions against Tehran following a Monday drone attack on Saudi Aramco oil company by the Houthi movement from Yemen. The Iranian government has been often accused of supporting the Houthis.
"It is the most appropriate time to tighten pressure and sanctions [against Iran].
I am pleased that president Trump did it," Netanyahu said in a statement.
He added that "the pace of Iran's aggression has recently increased, particularly in the Gulf region."
Israel and Iran have a fraught relationship due to the latter's support for militant movements like the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine. The Jewish state has been actively working to undermine its rival's position in the region, which includes convincing other countries' governments to sanction Tehran.