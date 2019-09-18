(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday praised US President Donald Trump 's announcement to tighten US sanctions against Iran , stressing that it is the most appropriate time.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced new sanctions against Tehran following a Monday drone attack on Saudi Aramco oil company by the Houthi movement from Yemen. The Iranian government has been often accused of supporting the Houthis.

"It is the most appropriate time to tighten pressure and sanctions [against Iran].

I am pleased that president Trump did it," Netanyahu said in a statement.

He added that "the pace of Iran's aggression has recently increased, particularly in the Gulf region."

Israel and Iran have a fraught relationship due to the latter's support for militant movements like the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine. The Jewish state has been actively working to undermine its rival's position in the region, which includes convincing other countries' governments to sanction Tehran.