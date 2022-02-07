Israeli Prime Minister Promises Clarity on Unlawful Use of Pegasus Spyware by Police

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that reports suggesting that the country's police allegedly uses the Pegasus spyware against citizens were "very serious" and will be looked into by the government and the Attorney General to establish their veracity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that reports suggesting that the country's police allegedly uses the Pegasus spyware against citizens were "very serious" and will be looked into by the government and the Attorney General to establish their veracity.

In January, Israeli newspaper Calcalist published an article alleging that the Israeli police used Pegasus, designed to spy on terrorists and criminals, to remotely access, control, and extract information from mobile phones of citizens who are not suspected of crimes, including civil servants and opposition figures. Earlier on Monday, Israeli police chief Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai addressed the government with a request to create a state commission to investigate the violations.

"The reports about Pegasus, if they are true, are very serious. This tool (Pegasus) and similar tools, are important tools in the fight against terrorism and severe crime, but they were not intended to be used in phishing campaigns targeting the Israeli public or officials - which is why we need to understand exactly what happened," Bennett said in a statement.

The issue will be considered by "relevant ministers" and the new Attorney General, once she takes office.

"I would say that she has the advantage of coming from outside the system. In the years in question she was not part of the system, so after her appointment we will probably meet and discuss this, and understand the full picture and we will not leave the public without answers on the matter. We understand the severity of this matter," Bennett said.

On Wednesday, the Israeli police promised to take steps "to prevent the possibility of abuse of authority" in light of the reports.

In November 2021, the US Department of Commerce included the spyware's creator, NSO Group, on its list of entities engaging in activities contrary to US national security. Pegasus has purportedly been used to spy on the phones of about 50,000 targets, including politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world.