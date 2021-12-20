Israeli Prime Minister Says 5th Wave of COVID-19 Started in Country

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared on Sunday the beginning of the fifth wave of the coronavirus disease and promised that necessary instructions would be issued soon.

"The Omicron strain is already in Israel. The number (of cases) is not high so far, however, this strain is more infectious ...

the fifth wave has begun," Bennett said during a press conference.

The prime minister added that the instructions would be published in the coming days, saying that it was necessary to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Bennett also urged employers to allow their employees to work from home.

In November, Israel closed its borders to all foreigners due to the new coronavirus variant.