Israeli Prime Minister Says Enemies Of State Will Pay Price For Every Act Of Aggression

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Says Enemies of State Will Pay Price for Every Act of Aggression

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Enemies of Israel will pay the price for every act of aggression against the Jewish state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told government and military officials on Thursday.

"Our enemies should not be under the delusion that the internal debate in Israel will not prevent us from acting against them at any place and at any time when it is required ... We are all, without exception, united in this.

We will beat our enemies and they will pay the price for any act of aggression," Netanyahu said before the session of the high-level security cabinet.

The prime minister added that Israel is not interested in changing the status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police have taken place over the past few nights.

"We call for calm and will act decisively against extremists who resort to violence," Netanyahu added.

