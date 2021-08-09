Israeli Prime Minister Says Lebanese Citizens' 'Awakening' Against Hezbollah, Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the Lebanese citizens are "awakening" against the Hezbollah Shia movement and Iran.

"In the Lebanese sector, there has been a very important awakening by many citizens in the country against Hezbollah and the Iranian involvement there. Even during the severe economic and political crisis in Lebanon, Iran and Hezbollah are entangling the citizens of Lebanon in a front against Israel," Bennett said on Sunday at the beginning of the Cabinet's meeting.

He stressed that the Lebanese government and army must take responsibility for what is happening in their backyard.

"In this case as well, it is less important to us if it was a Palestinian organization that was involved, or they were dissidents or independent. The State of Israel will not accept firing at its territory," the prime minister added.

On Friday, IDF spokesman Amnon Shefler said that 19 rockets had been fired at Israel from Lebanon, 16 of which managed to cross the border. Shefler said Israel had managed to intercept 10 of the fired rockets. Hezbollah has taken responsibility for the attack.