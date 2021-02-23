UrduPoint.com
Israeli Prime Minister Says Pinning Hopes On Nuclear Agreement With Iran Worthless

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:23 PM

Israel does not rely on international efforts to return to the Iranian nuclear deal, as history proves such agreements to be worthless, but will do everything possible to prevent this country from developing nuclear weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Israel does not rely on international efforts to return to the Iranian nuclear deal, as history proves such agreements to be worthless, but will do everything possible to prevent this country from developing nuclear weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

The statement, made during the prime minister's address at the state memorial ceremony for those who fell in defense of the Tel Hai settlement in 1920, comes as Israel is reportedly set to start later on Tuesday a non-public discussion of the Iranian nuclear issue with Washington.

"We are not pinning our hopes on any agreement with an extremist regime such as yours. We have already seen the quality of agreements with extremist regimes such as yours, in the past century and in this one, with the government of North Korea.

With or without agreements - we will do everything so that you will not arm yourselves with nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said, as cited by the prime minister's office.

Netanyahu has repeatedly expressed the country's opposition to the 2015 nuclear deal to which Israel is not a party in line with its determination to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The prime minister believes that going back to the old agreement will pave Iran's path to a nuclear arsenal.

Relations between Israel and Iran suffered a new round of escalation in late November following the assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who used to be one of the key figures behind Iran's nuclear program. Tehran blamed the assassination on Israel.

