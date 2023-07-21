Israeli Prime Minister Says Work Continues to Build Public Consensus on Judicial Reform

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he is continuing to work toward a consensus on the controversial judicial reform that would allow parliament to overrule Supreme Court decisions.

"As the prime minister of all the citizens of Israel, I am trying to reach a broad consensus on the reform of the judiciary... I mean, even now efforts are being made to reach a consensus on the bill to abolish the reason factor. I very much hope that these efforts will succeed. But even if they are not, the door of the coalition will always be open to you, citizens of Israel, as well as to the opposition," Netanyahu said in a televised address.

The prime minister assured that Israel would in any case remain a democratic and liberal state, regardless of the judicial reform carried out by the government.

Netanyahu also expressed his opinion regarding the organizers of the mass protests which had gone on in Israel for 28 consecutive weeks and included blocking of roads, clashes with the police, arrests and riots. The leaders of the protests are "extremists" whose main goal is to wreak havoc to achieve a coup, the prime minister said. Their actions have nothing to do with fighting for democracy or against the judicial reform, he added.

Netanyahu's address came as a new wave of protests engulfed Israel. Videos of blocked highways and mass demonstrations in the streets began to appear on social media.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli parliament approved for second and third readings one of the key clauses of the reform, which limits the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions by declaring them unreasonable. If the bill becomes law, the government will have more power to advertise its decisions and elect officials.

Netanyahu told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that the government would drop the most controversial part of the judicial reform. At the same time, the Israeli prime minister said that the government and the opposition had been unable to agree on basic provisions of the reform for months, which would possibly prompt the government to advance the legislation unilaterally.

The draft law is intended to shake up the Israeli judiciary. If passed, it could curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it deems unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges.