Israeli Prime Minister, South Korean President Discuss Cooperation, Fight Against COVID-19

Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:44 PM

Israeli Prime Minister, South Korean President Discuss Cooperation, Fight Against COVID-19

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday discussed joint efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the prospects for the development of economic ties, Bennett's office said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday discussed joint efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the prospects for the development of economic ties, Bennett's office said.

"The two discussed advancing their countries' mutual interests including the joint efforts to fight the coronavirus and economic cooperation," the press service said.

Bennett and Moon further spoke about the bilateral free trade agreement aimed at "strengthening mutual economic ties and promoting mutual investments, and agreed to work in the same spirit to implement the agreement.

"

"The two sides also agreed on the continued expansion of cooperation in industrial technology, information technology, communications and the development of start-ups," the statement read.

Earlier in July, Israel shipped 700,000 Pfizer vaccines to Seoul with the South Korean government agreeing to send the same number of doses to Israel in September and October.

