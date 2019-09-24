(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to US President Donald Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly and called on the international community to strengthen sanctions against Iran.

During his speech, President Trump said that there was no intention to weaken sanctions against Iran, and that they will only be strengthened until Tehran changes its behavior.

"Britain, France, and Germany said that Iran is responsible for the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia. Let me speak, on behalf of Israel, in plain words: Iran did it .

.. Israel knows how to protect itself from such aggression. We urge all members of the international community to join the US president's attempts to strengthen pressure against Iran. It is the only way to stop the Iranian aggression," Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on all of his social media accounts.

Israel and Iran have a fraught relationship and the Jewish state has been actively working to undermine its rival's position in the region, which includes convincing other countries' governments to sanction Tehran.