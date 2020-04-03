Israeli Prime Minister Tests Negative for COVID-19 - Press Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjiamin Netanyahu has tested negative for COVID-19, the government's press service said on Friday.

On Thursday, Netanyahu's spokeswoman, Anna Jonathan-Leus, said that the prime minister had quarantined himself for the second time after the country's health minister, Yaakov Litzman, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The prime minister tested negative for the coronavirus," the press service said.

Netanyahu had just gotten out of a two-day quarantine on Wednesday, which he entered after his adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, Rivka Paluch, tested positive for COVID-19. The prime minister was not in direct contact with Paluch. Check-ups on the prime minister, his family and inner circle showed that none of them were infected.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in Israel totals 6,857 with 34 deaths.