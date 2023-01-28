Israeli Prime Minister to Conduct Security Assessment After Jerusalem Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will conduct an assessment of the security situation after the terrorist attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem, the Ynet portal reported.

Earlier, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. Local media reported that at least eight people had been killed and 10 injured as a result of shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood.