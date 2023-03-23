Israeli Prime Minister to Discuss Iran, Ukraine During Visit to London - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue and the Ukraine conflict with his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, during the visit to London, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will, tomorrow evening, depart on a diplomatic visit to London where he will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Their meeting will focus on the Iranian issue and the need to formulate a united international front against Iran in order to stop its nuclear program," the office said in a statement, adding that Netanyahu and Sunak will exchange their opinions regarding Ukraine and developments in the middle East.

The statement added that the parties would also discuss strengthening the strategic ties between Israel and the United Kingdom and expanding cooperation in the field of security and intelligence.

In addition, Netanyahu is expected to meet with UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman to discuss the fight against terrorism, the statement noted.

The UK will become the fourth European country visited by the Israeli prime minister in the past two months as part of the consolidation of international efforts to combat Tehran's nuclear ambitions, which Israel sees as a serious threat to national security.