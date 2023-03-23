UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister To Discuss Iran, Ukraine During Visit To London - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Israeli Prime Minister to Discuss Iran, Ukraine During Visit to London - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue and the Ukraine conflict with his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, during the visit to London, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will, tomorrow evening, depart on a diplomatic visit to London where he will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Their meeting will focus on the Iranian issue and the need to formulate a united international front against Iran in order to stop its nuclear program," the office said in a statement, adding that Netanyahu and Sunak will exchange their opinions regarding Ukraine and developments in the middle East.

The statement added that the parties would also discuss strengthening the strategic ties between Israel and the United Kingdom and expanding cooperation in the field of security and intelligence.

In addition, Netanyahu is expected to meet with UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman to discuss the fight against terrorism, the statement noted.

The UK will become the fourth European country visited by the Israeli prime minister in the past two months as part of the consolidation of international efforts to combat Tehran's nuclear ambitions, which Israel sees as a serious threat to national security.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Israel Ukraine Iran Nuclear Visit London Tehran United Kingdom Middle East

Recent Stories

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

1 hour ago
 Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Feder ..

Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Federal Reserve hike

2 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

2 hours ago
 US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend achievements of Dubai Future D ..

3 hours ago
 US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.