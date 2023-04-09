Close
Israeli Prime Minister To Extend Visas, Medical Assistance For Ukrainian Refugees - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Israeli Prime Minister to Extend Visas, Medical Assistance for Ukrainian Refugees - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered for an extension of visas, humanitarian assistance, medical and social welfare help for Ukrainian refugees, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

"Following an assessment of the situation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to extend the humanitarian assistance for Ukrainian refugees, including extending visas and providing medical and social welfare assistance," the office tweeted.

In February, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated Israel's intention to help Ukraine develop a missile attack warning system. In addition, Cohen said that Israel would provide Ukraine with up to $200 million in loan guarantees for civilian infrastructure and health care.

