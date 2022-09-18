Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will fly to New York on Monday to take part in the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA), where he will also meet with several world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Lapid will fly Monday evening, September 19, 2022, on a political visit to New York, where he will attend the annual UN assembly," the statement said.

According to his office, Lapid will hold several meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA, including Erdogan, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Israeli Prime Minister will address the 77th UN General Assembly next Thursday.

He will be accompanied by National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and other senior officials.