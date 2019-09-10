Israeli Prime Minister To Meet With Putin In Sochi On Thursday - Netanyahu's Office
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 02:10 PM
JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu will head to the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss the joint coordination between two countries regarding Syria and Iran, the prime minister's office said Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu will head to Sochi on Thursday to meet with Russian President Putin," the prime minister's office said.